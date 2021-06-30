2 Republicans Side With Democrats in Vote on Riot Probe

(Newser) – Almost six months after rioters stormed the Capitol, forcing them to evacuate, House lawmakers split almost entirely along party lines Wednesday in a vote to form a select committee to investigate the attack. The vote was 222-190 in favor, with Republican Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger voting with the Democratic majority. the Hill reports. In May, 35 House Republicans supported the creation of an independent commission, a move later blocked by their Senate counterparts, but many expressed concerns Wednesday that the committee would be overly partisan and dominated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's chosen members, reports the Washington Post. Pelosi will appoint the panel's chairperson and at least eight of its 13 members, per the AP.

story continues below

"We have a duty to the Constitution and to the American people to find the truth of Jan. 6, and to ensure that such an assault on our democracy can never happen again," said Pelosi, whose guests in the gallery included police officers injured in the attack. The committee will be tasked with investigating and reporting on the causes and circumstances of the attack by Trump supporters, including the "influencing factors." Pelosi is expected to name at least one Republican—possibly Cheney or Kinzinger—to the committee. Some Democrats worry that Republicans will choose committee members who opposed the certification of President Biden—or even supported the rioters. "There are indications that some of these folks were in on it. And we can't have folks who were in on it in the investigation," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tells Politico. (Read more Capitol riot stories.)