Account With Racist Tweets Linked to Government Lawyer

A Twitter account with a feed of racist and antisemitic tweets, many now deleted, has been linked to an assistant attorney general in Alaska. The Guardian newspaper reports it has uncovered the identity of @JReubenCIark, and it's Matthias Cicotte. Cicotte is a lawyer—a graduate of the J. Reuben Clark law school at Brigham Young University—and chief corrections counsel for the state of Alaska. The account posted plenty of identifying details—about Cicotte's house, education, career, what kind of vehicle he drives, even a recent weight loss. Alaska's department of law said in a statement that it is investigating.

The account that appears to belong to Cicotte has tweeted calls for Black Lives Matter protesters to be thrown in jail, and for doctors performing gender confirmation surgery to be executed. The account uses hashtags promoting Deseret nationalists, some of whom want part of the western US to be a white state. Last summer, a now-deleted tweet read, "The Civil Rights Act of 1964 and its Consequences Have Been a Disaster for the Human Race." Cicotte has been tasked with working on civil rights cases. There are also tweets supporting James Field, who killed Heather Heyer when he drove his car into a crowd in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2016, and Kyle Rittenhouse, who is charged with murder in the death of a protester in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Read more racism stories.)