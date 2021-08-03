Kim Jong Un Seen With Weird Spot on Head

(Newser) – North Korea-watchers often find it difficult to determine what might be going on inside North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un's head—and lately, they've been puzzled by what's happening on the outside of it. At meetings in recent days, Kim has been seen with a large green spot or bruise on the back of his head, reports NK News, which has images of the spot. In some footage, it was covered with a bandage. The spot, which was not visible in photos taken before the leader took a two-week break from public appearances in July, has fueled more speculation about Kim's health following dramatic weight loss seen in June, reports the Washington Post.

There have long been suspicions that Kim, a heavy smoker believed to be 38 years old, is in poor health. Last year, observers speculated that he had undergone a medical procedure after he wasn't seen in public in for 20 days and missed the April 15 celebration of the birthday of grandfather Kim Il Sung, the country's most important holiday. Bloomberg notes that there is a long history of secrecy around the health of North Korean leaders. Kim Il Sung, who died in 1994, had a growth almost the size of a tennis ball on the back of his head. It was spotted when he made international trips, but authorities made sure it never appeared in photos and videos seen by the North Korean public. (Read more Kim Jong Un stories.)