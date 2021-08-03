CDC Issues New Moratorium on Evictions

(Newser) – The CDC has issued a new moratorium on evictions—days after the one it first introduced in September last year expired. Unlike the previous moratorium, this one isn't nationwide. The CDC says it will be in place in areas with "substantial and high levels of community transmission" of COVID-19. Sources tell CNN that it will cover around 80% of US counties, home to around 90% of the population. The CDC described it as an "effective public health measure" that will be in place until Oct. 3. On Monday, the White House said the CDC had been unable to find the legal authority for a new eviction ban. President Biden said Tuesday that after receiving mixed advice from legal scholars, he asked the CDC to consider other options, the AP reports.

Biden said that while the move will face court challenges, it will buy more time to get federal relief funds to landlords and tenants. "At a minimum, by the time it gets litigated, it will probably give some additional time while we're getting that $45 billion out to people who are in fact behind in the rent and don't have the money," he said. With millions potentially facing eviction, Biden had been under pressure to act from congressional Democrats including Rep. Cori Bush, who camped on the Capitol steps, Fox reports. "The imminent fear of eviction and being put out on the street has been lifted for countless families across America," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.