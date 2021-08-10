Biden: Cuomo Did a 'Hell of a Job' on Many Issues

(Newser) – One of the nation's most prominent Democratic governors announced his resignation Tuesday—and President Biden had some unexpected praise for him. When asked to assess New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's time in office, Biden said he had done a "hell of a job," Politico reports. "I mean, both on everything from access to voting to infrastructure to the whole range of things," the president said. "That's why it's so sad." CNN reports that Biden, who had been delivering remarks on the Senate's passage of the infrastructure bill, appeared annoyed by a follow-up question from Kaitlin Collins, who asked how he could say Cuomo had done a "hell of a job" when the governor was facing numerous sexual harassment allegations.

"Women should be believed when they make accusations ... and the judgment was made that what they said was correct. That's one thing," Biden said. " The question is, 'Did he do a good job at infrastructure?' That was the question. He did." White House press secretary Jen Psaki later tweeted that Biden responded to a "specific question" on infrastructure, but made it clear it was right for Cuomo to step down, "reiterated his support for women who come forward, and made clear you can’t separate personal behavior from other work," the Hill reports. Biden joined other Democratic leaders in calling for Cuomo's resignation last week after state AG Letitia James released a report that found the governor had sexually harassed 11 women and violated state and federal laws. (Read more Andrew Cuomo stories.)