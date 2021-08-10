Cops: Landlord Killed 2 Tenants in Rent Dispute

(Newser) – A landlord argued with his live-in tenants over unpaid rent before opening fire with a handgun in a small house near downtown Las Vegas early Tuesday, killing two women and wounding a man who survived nine gunshots, police said. The shooting suspect, Arnoldo Lozano-Sanchez, 78, surrendered after a one-hour standoff with police who arrived about 12:30am. to find one woman dead outside the pink one-story home and the wounded man coming out the door, said police Lt. Ray Spencer. Police SWAT officers found the second woman dead inside the house, Spencer said. The names of the dead women and the wounded man, all in their 50s, were not immediately made public. The man was hospitalized in critical condition.

Authorities had no immediate information about whether the rent dispute had any connection with a nationwide coronavirus pandemic eviction moratorium that expired last week and was then partially reinstated, Spencer said. The modified moratorium, enacted under authority of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is facing legal challenges and is scheduled to expire Oct 3. It applies in areas of high transmission of the COVID-19 delta variant, including Nevada, where state health officials on Tuesday reported 1,125 new COVID-19 cases since Monday. "We don’t know the specifics, but information from witnesses is that it’s all over money not paid for their portion of the rent,” Spencer told the AP.