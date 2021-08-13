Father, Son Allegedly Faked Vaccine Cards for Hawaii Trip

(Newser) – Another case of US tourists allegedly faking their vaccine cards: On Sunday, two travelers were arrested at Hawaii's Honolulu airport and accused of violating the state's Safe Travels rules. Hawaii has a mandatory 10-day quarantine for new arrivals, but US travelers aren't subjected to it if they offer proof they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Norbert Chung, 57, and Trevor Chung, 19, were arrested after police received a tip from a community member, USA Today reports. If convicted, the California father and son face up to a year behind bars and fines of up to $5,000 each, KMPH reports.

"To come to Hawaii and spend thousands of dollars on a trip and hotel and airfare and the money you’re going to spend to enjoy paradise, you’re going to risk that and spend even more money, because you put yourself, your family and others in jeopardy by trying to falsify documents to come and enjoy paradise," says a special agent from the DA's office. An attorney for the Chungs tells KHON2 they flew back to California after their arrest, tested negative for COVID-19, then flew back to Hawaii to be arraigned Wednesday morning. (A similar incident just took place in Toronto.)