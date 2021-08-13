White Sox Win 'Breathtaking' Field of Dreams Game

(Newser) – Tim Anderson recently admitted he has never watched Field of Dreams. Well, he just submitted a pretty good script for a sequel. Anderson hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning into the cornfield to end the Field of Dreams game in cinematic fashion, as the Chicago White Sox outslugged the New York Yankees 9-8 Thursday night in the first Major League Baseball game in Iowa. "The fans came to see a show, and we gave them a show," said Anderson, who circled the bases as fireworks exploded. The made-from-scratch stadium—built to hold about 8,000 fans—was placed next to the actual diamond where the 1989 movie starring Kevin Costner was shot outside the town of Dyersville, population 4,000.

Costner started the evening with a star's entrance, slowly walking out of the cornrows—like Shoeless Joe Jackson and his ghost-like teammates did in the film—before turning to watch the players do the same for their made-for-TV pregame introductions, the AP reports. Clutching a ball in his hand, while the original symphonic score from the movie played over the loudspeakers, Costner stepped up to a microphone and told the crowd, "It's perfect." Even though the Yankees fell into fourth place in the AL East, there will be no forgetting this trip for the rest of their careers. "That was as special and breathtaking a setting for a baseball game as I’ve ever been part of,” manager Aaron Boone said. Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed that the Field of Dreams game will return in August 2022, with the teams to be determined.