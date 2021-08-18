Texas District Finds Loophole in Ban on Mask Mandates

(Newser) – The two Florida school districts requiring masks, in defiance of Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order banning such mandates, could be punished over the issue. State education officials determined Tuesday that Broward and Alachua county school districts are in violation of state law, the Washington Post reports. The Florida Board of Education said school officials should be investigated and possibly disciplined. Penalties, which would be the first ones assessed since DeSantis issued his order, could include the withholding of funding or the removal of school officials. School mask drama continued in other states as well:

story continues below