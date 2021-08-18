'Havana Syndrome' Reportedly Hits in Another Country

(Newser) – The cause of the so-called "Havana syndrome" impacting US diplomats, spies, and the family members living with them abroad remains a mystery, or so administration officials were told last week, reported the New York Times at the time. That mystery deepened yet again on Wednesday with an exclusive report from the Wall Street Journal claiming at least two more US officials—in this case stationed in Germany—have experienced symptoms consistent with the ailment.

story continues below

Per the Journal, "they are the first cases to be reported in a NATO country that hosts US troops and nuclear weapons." They are not, however, the first to be reported in Europe, with some 20 officials in Vienna, Austria, having reported symptoms this year; that's the most since Cuba, where the symptoms—among them headaches, vertigo, and vision issues—were first reported in 2016. Standout lines from the report: