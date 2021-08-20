Investigation Uncovers Serious Flaws With ShotSpotter Evidence

(Newser) – Michael Williams was arrested last August, accused of murdering a young man from his Chicago neighborhood who asked the 65-year-old for a ride during a night of unrest in May over police brutality. The key evidence came from video of a car driving through an intersection, and a loud bang picked up by acoustic sensors. Prosecutors said audio technology powered by a secret algorithm indicated Williams shot and killed the man inside his car; Williams countered that a car had pulled up alongside his and someone shot Safarian Herring, 25. Williams was jailed for nearly a year on a charge of first-degree murder before prosecutors, citing insufficient evidence, asked a judge to dismiss the case. From the AP:

'That's not fair.' "I kept trying to figure out, how can they get away with using the technology like that against me?” said Williams. "That’s not fair.” While he was in the Cook County Jail, his wife pleaded with him to remember their fishing trips with the grandchildren, how he used to braid her hair, anything to jar him back to his world outside the concrete walls, but at one point, he felt couldn’t go on and made plans to take his life with a stockpiled stash of pills.

