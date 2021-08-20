(Newser) – On Nov. 7, 2006, Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Bryan Pata, 22, a senior at the University of Miami and an up-and-coming football player who had the NFL in his sights, was gunned down after practice outside his apartment in the Kendall suburb of Miami. Now, 15 years later, in what the Miami Herald calls "one of South Florida's most infamous unsolved killings," police finally say they have their man. And that man is someone Pata knew: Rashaun Jones, a former defensive back for the 'Canes, and Pata's teammate. Jones, now 35, was arrested Thursday in Marion County by the Miami-Dade homicide squad on a charge of first-degree murder. He'll be extradited to Miami-Dade County ahead of his trial.

The Herald notes that police and prosecutors had suspected Jones from the start, and an ESPN article from late last year went into depth on the murder and Jones' ties to Pata, including the fact that he'd dated Pata's girlfriend before Pata did, and that Pata had allegedly gotten into a physical fight with Jones and beaten him, per Jones' arrest warrant, reports CNN. After the murder, some of Jones' actions raised eyebrows, including ditching a mandatory Hurricanes meeting after Pata was killed; asking a classmate to borrow money for an undisclosed reason; and changing his cell number soon after the murder. Jones also, along with other Hurricanes players, publicly grieved for Pata, including at an Orange Bowl game where they all took a knee in Pata's honor.

Among other factors that helped seal this week's arrest, per the warrant, were records that placed Jones' cellphone near the murder scene (he'd told cops he was home on the night Pata was killed). A witness also emerged who said that, while he didn't see the murder, he heard a gunshot and then saw Jones walking away from the parking lot where Pata had been shot. The arrest warrant also noted past threats Jones had lobbed—including saying he wanted to shoot Pata in the head, Pata's brother Edwin told detectives—and the fact that he'd bragged to a teammate he "always carries his .38-caliber firearm," which police say was "consistent" with the weapon used to kill Pata.

In April 2019, Jones denied to ESPN he'd had anything to do with the murder. "What happened 12 years ago, happened 12 years ago," he said. "It's got nothing to do with me ... I didn't do it." Edwin Pata, now on the University of Miami's recruiting staff, tells the Herald he has "mixed emotions" about Jones' arrest, while Manny Diaz, the college's football coach, says he's "grateful" for everyone who worked over the years to make this arrest. "Our thoughts are with the Pata family, because we knew how great Edwin is," Diaz says. "We've gotten to know his family and we've got a lot of love for them." (Read more cold cases stories.)