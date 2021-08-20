Loch Ness Tourist Leaves a Bitter, Hilarious Review

(Newser) – A tourist visiting Inverness in the Scottish Highlands apparently thought a Nessie sighting was guaranteed. In a bitter yet amusing one-star TripAdvisor review of the trip, posted in June, "Ron" from Grimsby, a port town in North East Lincolnshire, England, described his disappointment at failing to catch a sight of the Loch Ness monster after waiting "for hours" at Loch Ness. "We travelled 400 miles from Grimsby to see the Loch Ness monster and it didn't show up," he wrote, per the Sun. "I thought the whole experience was horrendous. I wish I hadn't bothered. It's just a tourist trap and not sure why they would advertise the Loch Ness monster when it's all a lie."

"Wife and 2 kids waited around for hours, view points were crowded and dirty and the weather was terrible one moment, sunshine the next, it was hard to keep up," Ron went on. "DON'T GO if you are wanting to see it because you will end up bitterly disappointed like we were." The review isn't exactly reflective of the typical experience—Loch Ness has a 4.5-star rating on TripAdvisor—but it's apparently informative. Per the Grimsby Telegraph, Ron’s review "has been rated one of the most 'helpful' on TripAdvisor in recent months." One reviewer suggested Ron was just unlucky. "We are camping by the loch, and Nessie has just come out straight in front of us," wrote Gary Phillips, per the Sun. "Then... if [that] wasn’t enough, a bloody UFO just flew over! What a day." (Nessie might actually be a giant eel.)