TMZ: Before Battery Claim, Spears' Dogs Were Taken

(Newser) – A confrontation between Britney Spears and her housekeeper—the subject of a misdemeanor battery investigation—erupted after the housekeeper took away the singer's dogs, according to TMZ. Sources tell the outlet that the housekeeper took both of Spears' dogs to the vet after one of them fell ill two weeks ago. According to TMZ, the housekeeper, who is also a nurse, never returned the dogs but instead cared for them at her own home, believing Spears was neglectful.

Page Six reports the singer called police on Aug. 10, intending to file a report of theft, but changed her mind by the time officers arrived at her Thousand Oaks, Calif., home. Security staff "informed the deputies that Ms. Spears decided she did not want to file a report at that time. And so, deputies left," Capt. Eric Buschow told the outlet on Thursday. Police were again called to Spears' home on Monday. This time, the housekeeper reported that Spears had knocked a cellphone out of her hand during an argument.

TMZ reports Spears didn't know where her dogs were when she confronted the housekeeper, who showed Spears cellphone images she'd taken of one of the dogs after it had thrown up. Sources claim Spears suspected the housekeeper of sharing the images with her father and former conservator, Jamie Spears, who pays the housekeeper, and believed it was he who ordered the dogs' removal, per TMZ. Buschow told Page Six that the incident is considered a "very minor misdemeanor battery" and the employee was uninjured. Spears' attorney said there was "no striking." (Read more Britney Spears stories.)