Virginia School Drops 238 Students Over Vax Status

(Newser) – The University of Virginia has disenrolled students who haven’t proved they’ve gotten vaccinated and haven’t responded to repeated messages reminding them to get the shot. There were 238 students on the roll for fall, but only 49 had actually registered for classes, the Virginian-Pilot reports. Some of the unvaccinated students did check in--the school in Charlottesville, VA, has 335 students with medical or religious waivers and 184 who weren’t able to get vaccinated over the summer but will as soon as they get back to campus. It’s a big school—more than 96% of the 18,000 undergrad and 9,000 grad students got the shot, CNN reports.

Other nearby schools, like the College of William and Mary, have vaccine requirements, too. The high vaccination rate on campus and moderate coronavirus infection rate in Charlottesville means students can return to in-person classes. Unvaccinated students will have to mask up indoors and out, though. Not all schools are going to be able to host classes in-person; Rice University is online only for the first two weeks of the semester due to the infection rate in Houston, the Washington Post reports.