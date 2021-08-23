Vaccinated Mom Loses Both Unvaccinated Sons in 12 Hours

(Newser) – A Jacksonville mother and two of her sons all caught COVID. She was vaccinated, but they weren’t. She got a relatively mild case, but they died. "It’s a parent’s worst nightmare,” Lisa Brandon tells News4Jax. Brandon had three sons. David died five years ago. Aaron Jaggi, 35, and Free Jaggi, 41 were living with her when they all came down with symptoms in July.

The brothers wound up on ventilators in the ICU. Free, who had to be put in a medically induced coma, died 12 days later and his brother Aaron succumbed the next day, just 12 hours later. Now, Brandon wants to tell her story to spare other parents the same agony. "The only reason I’m doing this is to put the word out to please get vaccinated," she says.

A family friend started a GoFundMe to help with expenses, and it has reached more than $37,000. Brandon moved in with her sons for support after the David’s death. She was splitting the rent with them and will need to find a new place to live soon.

The pandemic is raging through Florida, spurred by the highly contagious delta variant. About 75 doctors staged a walkout Monday morning in Florida in protest of the massive numbers of unvaccinated COVID patients filling hospitals, News Channel 8 reports. "We are exhausted," Dr. Rupesh Dharia of Palm Beach said. Then, the doctors returned to work, because their patients needed them. (Read more COVID-19 stories.)