One of at least 22 victims killed in Tennessee flooding described her terror in a Facebook Live video moments before she was swept away. "We're being flooded right now," Linda Almond announced in a 70-second video filmed from her son's home in Waverly just before 10:15am Saturday, per the Washington Post. The video showed high water flowing outside the home, carrying large debris along with it. "This is scary," the 55-year-old Almond said. "Really scary." Halfway through the video, she appeared to grow more concerned. "Whoa, whoa," she said. "I think something just hit the side of the house," a second person was heard saying.

The home, where the South Florida native had been staying for the past several months, flooded soon after, per the Post. Almond and her son, Tommy, were able to climb onto the roof, but then it collapsed, family members tell WKRN. Almond's daughter, 25-year-old Victoria, tells the Post that the home "lifted off its foundation." Almond and Tommy were left clutching a power line pole. Then a house came floating toward them, forcing them to let go, Victoria says. Tommy "went down for about 45 seconds underwater and when he came back up, he couldn't find Mom," she adds.

Almond's body was recovered Sunday. Victoria says her mother was in poor health, with a bad back. Tommy, 37, was eventually able to reach safety. "He was in the military and he said that flood was the scariest thing he's ever been through," says Victoria. An estimated 21 inches of rain fell in the area on Saturday, prompting floods that swept away homes, cars, and people. At least 22 people died, including 7-month-old twins. Twelve to 15 people remain missing, per the AP. Tennessee Emergency Management Agency Director Patrick Sheehan tells the outlet that he expects "to see mostly recovery efforts at this point."