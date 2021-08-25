(Newser) – Last month, the Hearst Connecticut Media editorial board asked a pointed question: "Can we talk about all these bears in CT?" But while the board expressed concern about the 5,500-plus bear sightings in the state this year—more than double the number from 10 years ago—it didn't seem to anticipate the bears' possible interest in local Amazon deliveries. Or at least the interest of one black bear, who showed up on a Bristol resident's porch this week and swiped one of her newly dropped-off boxes. "You think @amazon gives replacements for bear thieves?!? Kristin Levine posted Monday on Facebook, including video of the package pilferer sauntering off with the box in his mouth.

Levine tells NBC Connecticut she got an alert on her home security's camera that Amazon had delivered the package, but before she could make it outside to retrieve it, she received another alert. "I was ... taken aback because I wasn't expecting anyone else in my driveway," she says. That's when Levine reviewed her camera's footage and saw the bear, casually walking out of the camera's frame with her package.

She notes she later found the box, which contained a delivery of Angel Soft lavender-scented toilet paper, in a neighbor's yard. "It was hysterical," she tells NBC. "I knew nothing in there was going to be irreplaceable, so it was a fun afternoon for sure." NBC News notes that because the bear's ears were clearly tagged, it means the bear has already had interactions with state wildlife officials. Whether it's stolen other Amazon deliveries in general, and TP deliveries in particular, is unclear. (Read more Connecticut stories.)