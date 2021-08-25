Man Who Pleaded With City for Speed Bump Hit by Truck

(Newser) – Aaron Dome repeatedly asked the city to install speed bumps on his street on Detroit's east side. He took videos and reported hundreds of speeding drivers to authorities, but his requests were rejected on grounds including the area's crash history. Last month, he became part of that history when a pickup truck traveling twice the speed limit slammed into his Honda Accord as he was pulling into his driveway, Jalopnik reports. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and numerous other injuries. Dome's girlfriend, Megan Summers, says she initially thought he wouldn't survive, and he now has a long road to recovery ahead. She says the street is "literally a race track" but they were told they couldn't have a speed bump because they're not near a park or church.

story continues below

"We have said it's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt and the fact it has to be the biggest advocate of street safety, is heartbreaking," Summers told Fox 2 last month. Some 4,500 speed bumps have been placed in other areas of the city. Detroit Department of Public Works director Ron Brundidge said in a statement that requests for a speed bump on Dome's street were denied because his block didn't meet the "minimum requirements for housing density, number of children living in the area, and crash history." He said the requests will be revisited "in light of this updated information." After the crash, police said they had been "actively monitoring that strip of the street" and had issued 15 speeding citations that day alone. (Read more Detroit stories.)