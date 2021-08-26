20 California Students Stranded in Afghanistan

(Newser) – Among the 1,500 US citizens still in Afghanistan are at least 20 students and as many as 16 parents from a southern California school district. Six families from El Cajon, a San Diego suburb with a large immigrant and refugee population, had taken separate summer trips to Afghanistan to visit grandparents and other relatives, the AP reports. They were all planning to be back for the school year that began August 17, but could not get to the airport after the abrupt Taliban takeover of the country, the Los Angeles Times reports. The kids range in age from preschool to high school, KTLA reports. "Nobody is doing well," says a community liaison for the El Cajon Valley Union School District who has spoken to the families and says children have witnessed violence including shootings at the Kabul airport. "The situation is very horrible."

story continues below

Originally, 24 students were reported to be stuck, but CNN reports one family has since been able to get back to the US and is safe. The rest "are scared, stranded and trapped in the Kabul area," says a spokesperson for Rep. Darrell Issa, who is working with the State Department and the Pentagon to help the families. "So far, they've been unable to reach the airport. I know the President and his Press Secretary have previously said this isn't happening, but that's dead wrong. ... We have reason to believe that other California residents are very much in the same situation. This is real." Asked about the situation during a press briefing Wednesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki seemed confused and said she had no information on the incident. Similar stories can be found about other US families, like this one from Philadelphia. Meanwhile: