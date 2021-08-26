A Choked-Up Mandy Patinkin Explains an Iconic Scene

(Newser) – "Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya." Fans of the Princess Bride will be able to complete the line: "You killed my father. Prepare to die." Now, in a viral TikTok video, actor Mandy Patinkin explains that he was thinking about the death of his own father before the iconic scene. This all started with a TikTok video posted by a fan named Amanda Webb, who explained that her dad died of cancer earlier this year. She said they both loved the movie, and now the scene in which Inigo Montoya duels with the "six-fingered man" and says, "I want my father back" is especially moving to her. As CNN notes, she said she'd heard that Patinkin was thinking about his dad, who also had died of cancer, before shooting the scene.

As it turns out, Patinkin got wind of her video and filmed one of himself and his wife watching it. (His video includes Webb's.) “First of all, your dad is taking care of you,” an emotional Patinkin says to Webb. “Secondly, it is true. A 100% true. I went outside in this castle [set on the film] and walked around, and I kept talking to my dad. And I said, ‘Dad, I’m gonna get this guy.’ From the minute I read the script, I knew. I said to [my wife] Kath, I said, ‘I’m gonna do this part because, in my mind, if I get this six-fingered guy, that means I killed the cancer that killed my dad, and I’ll get to visit my dad.'" Patinkin told Webb she could talk to her dad whenever she wanted, and he asked for his name so he could pray for him. (Read more Mandy Patinkin stories.)