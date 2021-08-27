Peloton Price Cut May Signal Changing Times

(Newser) – The popularity of Peloton exercise bikes boomed during the early days of the pandemic, but it looks like things have cooled down considerably. Whether the waning interest is specific to the company or a sign that the shift from gyms to at-home workouts is waning as well remains too early to tell. Some new stats:

Price cut: The company cut the price of its basic bike in hefty fashion from $1,895 to $1,495, though its higher-priced model is staying put at $2,495, reports the Wall Street Journal.

The company cut the price of its basic bike in hefty fashion from $1,895 to $1,495, though its higher-priced model is staying put at $2,495, reports the Wall Street Journal. Telling stat: For the first time since the pandemic began, the number of new subscribers grew at a slower pace in the second quarter, notes Axios. The total reached 2.3 million at the end of June, up from 2.1 million in March and 1.1 million from the previous year.

