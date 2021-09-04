Men With Zip Ties Confront Principal Who Quarantined Boy

(Newser) – An Arizona elementary school principal says she was confronted by a father and two other men after enforcing county rules on quarantining students who've potentially been exposed to COVID. Per NBC News, Diane Vargo, principal at Mesquite Elementary School in Tucson, says the father showed up with his son at his side Thursday and angrily confronted school staff. The principal told USA Today the man demanded his son stay in school despite Pima County rules requiring him to stay isolated for a week. Vargo said the man recorded her with his phone and warned her other men were on their way.

story continues below

Soon after, two men reportedly arrived, one carrying zip ties. Vargo said the men threatened to perform a citizen's arrest on Vargo and her assistant, presumably with the zip ties. Vargo said she asked the men to leave and attempted to de-escalate the situation but was unsuccessful and the police were eventually called to the school. She said she left the men and boy in her office in a bid to isolate them from the rest of the school over COVID fears. “I felt violated that they were in my office claiming I was breaking the law and they were going to arrest me,” Vargo said in a video statement released by the Vail Unified School District. “Two of the men weren't parents at our school, so I felt threatened.”