Surfer Killed by 'Significant' Injury in Shark Attack

Australian man believed in his 20s was out on Father's Day weekend
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 6, 2021 7:11 AM CDT
Updated Sep 6, 2021 7:37 AM CDT
Shark Attack Claims Surfer on Holiday Weekend
A police car blocks access to path near a beach in Coffs Harbour, Australia Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. A surfer was fatally bitten by a shark off Australia's eastern coast Sunday as many locals went to beaches to celebrate Father's Day.   (Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP)

(Newser) – A surfer suffered a "significant" arm injury after being attacked by a shark over Australia's Father's Day weekend, reports CNN, in the country's only such attack since May. Four crews responded to help the man, believed to be in his 20s, at the scene at Emerald Beach in New South Wales. "A number of local surfers and bystanders came to the aid of this man," per an NSW Ambulance inspector. "Despite the best efforts of bystanders, paramedics, and other emergency services, the patient couldn't be revived." A witness tells USA Today that people were out enjoying the holiday weekend and escaping the coronavirus lockdown when the attack took place. "Yeah, it will change the fabric a little bit for a little while in EB, that’s for sure," he says. (Read more shark attack stories.)

