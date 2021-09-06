Tom Brady: I Had COVID

(Newser) – Even the mighty Tom Brady got COVID. In an interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Brady said he contracted the virus earlier this year, shortly after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl boat parade. (Brady was a little wobbly that day, though not because of COVID. He tweeted a video of himself looking a wee bit tipsy, captioning it “Noting to see her…just litTle avoCado tequila.") Brady didn't provide details about his illness, but he's ready to play as the NFL season begins next week. The entire Bucs team is vaccinated, including Brady.

story continues below

Brady, however, is worried the ongoing pandemic is still going to be a major factor. The NFL isn’t requiring players to be vaccinated and is instead imposing different quarantine protocols for unvaccinated athletes, notes People. “I actually think it’s going to play more of a factor this year than last year, just because of the way what we’re doing now and what the stadium is going to look like and what the travel is going to look like and the people in the building and the fans," he said. And Brady isn’t the only quarterback everyone has heard of to get a shot in the arm—Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers has gone on record as “immunized,” too. (Read more Tom Brady stories.)