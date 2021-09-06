Giant Panda Gives Birth to Two Tiny Pandas in Madrid

(Newser) – The world just got a few ounces cuter. Hua Zuiba, a giant panda on loan to the Madrid Zoo from China, gave birth Monday morning to twins. Hua Zuiba and Bing Xing, the father of the twins, have four other adorable offspring, including another pair of twins, per the AP. Twins aren’t all that rare among pandas—a pair was born last month at the Beauval Zoo near Paris. Veterinarians say Hua Zuiba had a calm experience giving birth, thanks to being an experienced mother.

In a video posted by the zoo, Hua Zuiba can be seen crouching down until a little hairless pink baby pops out, which she picks up with her mouth and holds in her lap, licking it. The twins were born about four hours apart, and vets and zoo staff don’t know the sex of the babies yet. They will be completely dependent on their mom for about four months, when they will learn to walk, per Reuters. The great big cuddly looking panda bear is no longer endangered and is considered vulnerable, thanks to massive conservation efforts. Captive breeding programs have been successful, and a few years ago the species got a huge conservation park—the Giant Panda National Park in China—so now they can have a little privacy in the wild to let nature take its course. (Read more giant pandas stories.)