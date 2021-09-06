House Made of Shipping Containers Goes for Millions

(Newser) – Housing prices have gone so crazy that a shipping container in Brooklyn is going for more than 5 million bucks. That's one take, anyway. Another take—it's a lot of shipping containers that make up a pretty cool house and, while hardly a steal, not tragically overpriced. After all, it has parking. The house was built in 2016, designed by LOT-EK, a New York architecture firm known for reusing materials, Brownstoner reports. It's wedged—literally, the house is wedge-shaped—onto a 25-by-100 foot lot. Pictures on the listing show plenty of space, interesting materials, a terrific kitchen its chef owners must have loved, a wine cellar, outdoor living space, and that wonderful parking. There’s a driveway out back, a spot in front, and a garage. The listing says it's about $833 per square foot and 6,000 square feet, and that’s in a market that can go for up to $2,300 per square foot, per Statista.

It also has a wood-burning fireplace, something that is going to get rarer now that they're banned in new construction, the New York Times reports. The eco-friendly reused materials might lose just a little bit of cred, but a buyer concerned about the carbon footprint could find another use for it. The 21 shipping containers that make up the house have been stacked four stories high, cellar-garage level included. The ceilings are a little low because the containers are only 8½ feet high, but walls of glass let in plenty of light. It sits on a corner lot, too, maximizing the outdoor space. The owners, restaurateurs Joe and Kim Carroll, clearly put a lot of love into their unusual home. A sale is pending and a contract is signed, but the house is currently on the list for the Archtober tour and some lucky looky-loos will get to peek inside, Curbed reports. (Read more strange stuff stories.)