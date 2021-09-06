Michael K. Williams, 54, Dies

(Newser) – Michael K. Williams, best known for his role as Omar Little on The Wire, has died. He was 54. Williams, instantly recognizable for a distinctive scar on his face, started his entertainment career as a dancer. He toured with George Michael and Madonna before landing acting roles, the New York Times reports. He burst into stardom on the gritty crime drama on HBO. His portrayal of Omar was haunting and captivating—and groundbreaking. His character was the first popular and primetime portrayal of a gay man whose sexuality wasn’t the focus of the character.

story continues below

He was found in his apartment in Brooklyn by his nephew. No cause of death has been released and no officials are offering any further details, but police say his death is being investigated as a possible drug overdose, per the AP. Williams had been open about his struggles with addiction in the past, NPR reports. The actor went on to win more acclaim—and Emmy nominations—for roles in Boardwalk Empire, The Night Of, and Lovecraft Country. He also had roles in films, including 12 Years a Slave and Assassin’s Creed. (Read more obituary stories.)