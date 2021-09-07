 
Cops Say Man Drove 135mph With 2 Young Kids in the Car

Joshua Parent

(Newser) – A New Hampshire man was pulled over on Labor Day and arrested after allegedly driving 135mph—with two young kids in the car. Joshua Parent, 31, allegedly had two children under the age of five in the car with him when police stopped him on the state's Route 101 Monday, the Union-Leader reports. He's been charged with charged with reckless operation and child endangerment, along with other violations, CBS Boston reports. Extra patrols were added in the area for the holiday weekend, and more than 50 drivers were stopped. Of those, 11 were allegedly driving over 90mph. (Read more New Hampshire stories.)

