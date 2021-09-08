 
Virtual Teaching Is Over for Jill Biden

First lady returns to in-person teaching
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 8, 2021 2:11 AM CDT
Jill Biden Is Back in the Classroom
In this July 2, 2021, file photo first lady Jill Biden speaks at the National Education Association's annual meeting at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington.   (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(Newser) – Jill Biden has gone back to her whiteboard. After months of teaching writing and English to community college students in boxes on a computer screen, the first lady resumed teaching in person Tuesday from a classroom at Northern Virginia Community College, where she has worked since 2009, the AP reports. She is the first first lady to leave the White House to log hours at a full-time job. “There are some things you just can’t replace, and I can’t wait to get back in the classroom,” she recently told Good Housekeeping magazine.

The first lady had been anxious to see her students in person after more than a year of virtual teaching brought on by a pandemic that continues to challenge the Biden administration. Jill Biden, 70, is forging a new path for herself and her successors. The first lady has said she always wanted to be a career woman. She taught at the Virginia community college during the eight years that her husband was vice president and was not about to let the added responsibility of being first lady force her to give up a career she so closely identifies with. “Teaching isn't just what I do. It's who I am,” she says.

Jill Biden will teach on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with travel on days when she is not in the classroom. Her employer, the commonwealth of Virginia, requires everyone to wear face coverings indoors on Northern Virginia Community College campuses, regardless of vaccination status. The first lady is fully vaccinated. The school is offering fall classes in a variety of formats, including fully remote, in-person on campus and a hybrid.

