(Newser) – From his pandemic stint in rehab to his split with wife Anna Marie Tendler, it's been rough going of late for John Mulaney, but things are now looking up, the comedian told late-night host Seth Meyers on Tuesday. Key among his newfound happiness: He's having a baby with girlfriend Olivia Munn. The 39-year-old first detailed for Meyers his troublesome year, laying out a timeline that started getting better in the spring, when "I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia," whom Mulaney said he first met at Meyers' wedding.

After calling the relationship "really beautiful," Mulaney then dropped his latest news: "We're having a baby, together. ... I'm gonna be a dad." He noted Munn, 41, stood by him after he came out of rehab for cocaine and alcohol abuse, and that they're both "really, really happy" about their incoming bundle of joy. A source said to be close to the pair backs up their bliss to People, noting they're "both extremely excited."

"Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery," Mulaney told Meyers, a good friend who Yahoo Entertainment notes "is actually so close with Mulaney that he was part of the group of family and friends who staged an intervention for him last year." Meyers, for his part, is thrilled about his pal's news. "This year, I was lucky to spend a lot of time with you, and it was a real roller coaster," the late-night host said. "But I'm very happy you're on the other side of it. ... I love you very much and I'm glad you're doing well." Check out more of the interview here.