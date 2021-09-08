Slammed Idaho Hospitals Now Allowed to Ration Care

(Newser) – Idaho public health leaders have activated "crisis standards of care" allowing health care rationing for the state's northern hospitals because there are more coronavirus patients than the institutions can handle. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare quietly enacted the move Monday and publicly announced it in a statement Tuesday morning—warning residents that they may not get the care they would normally expect if they need to be hospitalized. The state health agency cited "a severe shortage of staffing and available beds in the northern area of the state caused by a massive increase in patients with COVID-19 who require hospitalization." Idaho has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the US. More from the AP:

story continues below