John Mulaney, Fresh Out of Rehab, Is Getting a Divorce

(Newser) – John Mulaney's marriage of six years is over, shortly after the comedian finished a 60-day stint in rehab. Sources tell Page Six that Mulaney, who reportedly relapsed on alcohol and cocaine amid the COVID-19 pandemic after 15 years of sobriety, was the one to ask wife Anna Marie Tendler for a divorce three months ago. A spokesman for the 38-year-old confirmed the divorce news but offered no further comment, while Tendler, an artist, said through her rep, "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

Tendler and Mulaney met in the late 2000s, according to a Business Insider timeline of their relationship. Tendler had deleted her Instagram account shortly before Mulaney headed to rehab in December, and CheatSheet reported in February that while she had "quietly rejoined" the social media platform, she and Mulaney no longer followed each other and she no longer used her married name. As for Mulaney, who was in outpatient treatment after leaving rehab in February, he performed Monday for the first time since entering rehab, People reports. According to reports from attendees on Twitter, it was an "intense" show focused mostly on his relapse. (Read more John Mulaney stories.)