15 Years After Getting Sober, John Mulaney Enters Rehab

(Newser) – John Mulaney is an open book when it comes to his struggles with addiction: the comedian has talked about how he began drinking at 13, then started doing drugs, before ultimately getting sober at age 23. Now, at age 38, the former Saturday Night Live writer is in rehab, Page Six and People report. Sources say the comedian, who recently joined Late Night With Seth Meyers as a writer and has been appearing on the show, is seeking treatment for alcohol and cocaine abuse and is in a 60-day program in Pennsylvania. Mulaney's wife since 2014, Annamarie Tendler, deleted her Instagram account days before the move, Page Six notes. USA Today rounds up social media support for Mulaney from the showbiz world.

story continues below

When he first got sober, he did it on his own, cold turkey. "I went on a bender that weekend that was just, like, fading in and out of a movie," he told Esquire last year. "It was just crazy. A weekend that was ... there were ... I'm never going to tell you. That's mine. I didn't kill anyone or assault anyone. But yeah, I was like, 'You're f---ing out of control.' And I thought to myself, 'I don't like this guy anymore. I'm not rooting for him.'" Now, a source says of Mulaney, "Unfortunately he has struggled again during the pandemic. He’s on board with his recovery, he’s not fighting against rehab." Mulaney had talked with Jimmy Kimmel about taking the Late Night gig because he was "going totally crazy" during the coronavirus lockdown and needed routine, and said that his psychiatrist agreed he needs "external structure." (Read more John Mulaney stories.)

