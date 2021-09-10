(Newser) – President Biden is getting pushback, mostly from GOP circles, on the sweeping vaccine mandates his administration put into place this week, but new CDC research may help nudge the vaccine-hesitant into getting their shots without any further directive. Per the Washington Post, the three new studies published Friday "highlight the continued efficacy" of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, especially for keeping hospitalizations and ER visits at bay—even with the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus thrown into the mix. More on the new research:

Study No. 1: Unvaccinated people were about 10 times more likely to die of COVID than those who'd been vaxxed over the spring and summer, this research shows. Meanwhile, those who hadn't received their jabs were nearly 12 times as likely to be hospitalized as those who had.

