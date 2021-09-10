Biden to Angry GOP Governors: 'Have At It'

(Newser) – After Republican governors promised to fight President Biden's sweeping new vaccine mandates, Biden himself had a three-word response: "Have at it." Reporters asked Biden about the backlash Friday morning, notes the Hill. “I am so disappointed that particularly some Republican governors have been so cavalier with the health of these kids, so cavalier with the health of their communities,” said Biden. He did not name names, but Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp have spoken out. And Florida Politics expects its state's governor, Ron DeSantis, to join the dissenters in earnest soon. “We’re playing for real here," said Biden, "and this isn’t a game, and I don’t know of any scientist out there in this field that doesn’t think it makes considerable sense to do the six things I’ve suggested.”

