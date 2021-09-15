Former 49ers, Saints Linebacker Dies at 37

(Newser) – A sad day for the San Francisco 49ers: The team is mourning former linebacker Parys Haralson, who has died at the age of 37. The team says Haralson died Monday, ESPN reports. No cause of death was disclosed. Haralson's 9-year NFL career included seven seasons with the 49ers, from 2006 to 2012. He then spent two seasons with the New Orleans Saints before retiring from the NFL. "The 49ers are heartbroken and shocked by the news of Parys' tragic passing," the team said in a statement. "Parys was a beloved member of our organization that lived life with an extraordinary amount of passion and joy, while leaving an indelible mark on everyone he came across."

Haralson, who grew up in Mississippi, was a two-time captain for the Volunteers during his years at the University of Tennessee. He "finished his career 5th in program history with 21 sacks," Tennessee Football tweeted. After his playing career ended, he was the 49ers' director of player engagement from 2016 to 2018, reports Sports Illustrated.

Numerous former teammates paid tribute to Haralson on social media. "Parys Haralson was one of the greatest dudes in the locker room for many years," tweeted former 49ers offensive guard Adam Snyder. "He made everyone around him smile. We had some tough years and he was always a guy I looked forward to seeing. This hurts. Miss you already P Town." (Read more San Francisco 49ers stories.)