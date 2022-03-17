House Vote to Punish Russia Has Only 8 Nay Votes

(Newser) – The House voted overwhelmingly Thursday to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, preparing for President Biden to enact higher tariffs on more products and further weaken the Russian economy in response to its military assault on Ukraine. The US has already taken steps to shut off the importation of Russian oil, liquefied natural gas, seafood, alcohol, and diamonds. The vote on Thursday sets the stage for making it more expensive to import certain steel, aluminum, and plywood items, among other goods. The House vote was 424-8, the AP reports. The Senate is expected to take up the measure soon for final passage.

The eight nay votes belonged to GOP Reps. Lauren Boebert, Thomas Massie, Matt Gaetz, Andy Biggs, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Dan Bishop, Chip Roy, and Glenn Grothman, per C-SPAN. The broad trade action, which would revoke "most-favored nation" status for Russia, is being taken in coordination with the European Union and Group of Seven countries. The House vote came one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded with Congress and US allies to do more to deter Russia. "I'm asking to make sure that the Russians do not receive a single penny that they use to destroy people in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in a video address to Congress.



World Trade Organization rules generally require each member to provide its lowest tariff rates to all WTO members. Russia joined the WTO in 2012, and Congress approved legislation that year providing the president with the authority to extend normal trade relations status with Russia. Countries can enact exceptions to protect security interests; still, the revocation would carry mostly symbolic weight. The earlier sanctions already cut off about 60% of US imports from the country, but certain sectors of the economy could feel an effect.