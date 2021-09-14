Wife: Cops Are Concealing Firefighter's Murder in Mexico

(Newser) – Mexican authorities said Elijah Snow, a Texas firefighter on a trip to Cancun for his 10th wedding anniversary, died when he became stuck in a small hotel window. But his wife believes police are covering up his murder. Speaking Monday on the Season 20 premiere of Dr. Phil, Jamie Snow says Mexican police initially told her that her husband's July death would be classified as a homicide. Instead, it was ruled an accident, with the cause given as "mechanical asphyxia due to thoracic-abdominal compression because he was trapped in a window when trying to enter a bathroom," reports the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Elijah had stayed at a bar at Royalton CHIC Suites on the first night of the couple's July trip after his wife went to bed around 9:30pm. She launched a search for him early the next morning before he was found dead at the neighboring Sunset Resort, in the window of a bathroom that had apparently been boarded up. Authorities haven't said how Elijah got to the resort, or why he crawled through the window. To reach that point from the beach, Elijah would've had to take a narrow path and climb rocks, reports Inside Edition. But Jamie Snow says Elijah was a "cautious" traveler who never left a Mexican resort, even for an excursion.

She also says bruises all over his body suggest he was beaten by multiple people. But she says she didn't know about the bruises initially. She says police blocked her from viewing her husband's body and forced her to pay $100 bribes for each photo of the body she viewed. She adds she was told the only bruises on Elijah's body were to his abdomen. But after returning home to Arlington, she says she found bruises on his head, face, neck, back, torso and legs. She "100% believes there was and is a coverup," Dr. Phil McGraw told Inside Edition. "She thinks that he may have been mugged and murdered—that maybe he was out walking and somebody jumped him." (Read more mysterious death stories.)