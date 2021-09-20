 
Elon Musk Takes a Dig at Biden

Says president must be 'sleeping' since he hasn't congratulated Inspiration4
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 20, 2021 2:13 AM CDT
In this photo provided by Inspiration4, Elon Musk, front center, poses with the all-amateur crew before departure to Launch Complex 39A for a launch into space, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.   (John Kraus/Inspiration4 via AP)

(Newser) – Following SpaceX's successful all-amateur Inspiration4 spaceflight, quite a few big names offered public congratulations. One notable exception: President Joe Biden. And on Sunday, after someone on Twitter wondered why that was, SpaceX founder Elon Musk weighed in with a reply: "He's still sleeping." As CNBC points out, former President Donald Trump often referred to Biden as "Sleepy Joe" during the 2020 presidential campaign, and made a sarcastic suggestion to Biden this year that he not fall asleep during his meeting with Vladimir Putin.

Among those congratulating SpaceX, the mission, and the crew: top NASA officials, SpaceX competitors, and other politicians. The mission had a goal of raising $200 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and on Saturday, the day the crew splashed down after three days in space, Musk pledged to donate $50 million, pushing the total to $210 million so far. An upcoming auction will sell some items the Inspiration4 crew took to space, as well as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) related to the trip. Proceeds will go to the hospital, CNN reports. Musk, also the CEO of Tesla, also recently criticized a Biden administration proposal allocating extra incentives to certain electric vehicle buyers, as long as the vehicles are union-made, Electrek reports. Tesla's production is not unionized in the US. (Read more Elon Musk stories.)

