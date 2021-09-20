 
Cop Catches Newborn Dropped From Balcony

The man who allegedly dropped him has been charged
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 20, 2021 2:48 AM CDT
Man Drops Newborn From Balcony, Cop Catches Baby
(Newser) – As a man dangled a baby from a 2nd-floor balcony in Jersey City, New Jersey, Saturday morning, officers set up a perimeter and attempted to negotiate with him. But he eventually followed through on his threat to drop the baby, CNN reports. Fortunately, officer Eduardo Matute was there. He caught the one-month-old, and the infant was not harmed, the city's mayor posted on Instagram. The man was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child, and the officers involved were widely praised on social media. (Read more uplifting news stories.)

