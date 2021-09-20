Cop Catches Newborn Dropped From Balcony

(Newser) – As a man dangled a baby from a 2nd-floor balcony in Jersey City, New Jersey, Saturday morning, officers set up a perimeter and attempted to negotiate with him. But he eventually followed through on his threat to drop the baby, CNN reports. Fortunately, officer Eduardo Matute was there. He caught the one-month-old, and the infant was not harmed, the city's mayor posted on Instagram. The man was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child, and the officers involved were widely praised on social media. (Read more uplifting news stories.)