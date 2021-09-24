(Newser) – It was the album that helped catapult grunge and the Seattle music scene onto the national stage. Now, on the 30th anniversary of the release of Nirvana's Nevermind, the band's second studio album, frontman Kurt Cobain's widow, Courtney Love, talks to the Los Angeles Times and admits she's rarely talked about the smash album and probably never will again. She says if she'd had her druthers, she wouldn't have made "Smells Like Teen Spirit" the breakout single, but "In Bloom," which she says was a better song, and which would've slowed "Nirvana's dizzying fame, and that of ... Cobain," per the Times. "Life would have turned out simpler and better had I been heard" by Cobain, drummer Dave Grohl, and bassist Krist Novoselic, she says. More swirling around the internet on the 30th anniversary:

Love, a singer-songwriter who's mom to 29-year-old Frances Bean, whom she shares with Cobain, says her late husband would've been "happy" to know Nevermind is still a hot topic, though she adds that he put on a bit of a show in seeming to hate all the attention it brought. "Here was a man who liked pleasure, who enjoyed things, and yet he wasn't supposed to," Love says. Meanwhile, she adds that "it's taken me a couple of decades to realize that not only am I not as good a songwriter as Kurt, but nobody is." Much more from Love here. 'That magic moment': Writing for the Seattle Times, Charles Cross dives into how Nirvana and Nevermind forever altered Washington state's biggest city, writing that the album's release "represents a moment in time when everything about Seattle culture changed." Cross notes that he still hears "Smells Like Teen Spirit" on the radio almost as much as he did in 1991.

Pitchfork reports that Geffen and UMe will be releasing standard and "Super Deluxe" reissues of Nevermind, complete with remastered songs, full concert videos, and more. The reissues are due out Nov. 12. Smells like it's Friday: Head into the weekend with a listen to the most famous song from Nirvana's Nevermind, still a head-banger 30 years later. Heck, here's "In Bloom," too. You're welcome, Courtney.