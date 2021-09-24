(Newser) – The House on Friday passed a bill that would guarantee women can have abortions if they choose, though the legislation will likely end up being only a symbolic victory for advocates. As NPR reports, the measure is doomed to near-certain failure in the Senate, where it needs not only the support of every Democrat but an additional 10 Republicans. What's more, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Bob Casey of Pennsylvania are expected to oppose it anyway. Details:

Lone holdout: The Women's Health Protection Act passed the House by a vote of 218-211, with every Democrat but one voting in favor. The holdout was conservative Democrat Henry Cuellar of Texas, notes the Hill.

