Biden Whiffing on 2 Big Promises of His Presidency

Joe Biden's poll numbers are going south. An average of polls at FiveThirtyEight shows that more people disapprove (49%) of him than approve (45%), a sharp reversal from the start of his presidency, when 53% approved and 36% disapproved. The decline has largely occurred over the last two months, notes the Pew Research Center, thanks to big factors such as the chaotic Afghanistan pullout, rising COVID cases, and trouble with his domestic agenda in Congress. Related coverage:

The problem: At the Cook Political Report, Amy Walter writes that the issue is a serious one for Biden and Democrats because "these early mistakes go directly to the very rationale of his presidency; that it would be low drama and high competence." She adds that it's not unusual for a first-term president to go through a rough patch, and the big question is whether Biden can pull out of it. However, the longer he's in the White House, the more expectations will rise, and it won't be enough for Democrats to rely on the he's-not-Trump argument.

