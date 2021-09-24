For Sale: 'One of the Most Well-Known Haunted Houses'

(Newser) – Not afraid of ghosts and things that go bump in the night? The purportedly haunted Rhode Island farmhouse that inspired the 2013 horror movie The Conjuring hit the market Thursday for the scary price of $1.2 million—almost three times the 2019 selling price, per the AP. Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty is leaning into the legend, calling the 14-room, 3,100-square-foot home on 8.5 acres in Burrillville "one of the most well-known haunted houses in the United States." Its listing photos are to that effect, featuring dark lighting, a creepy doll, and streaks of lightning.

"Legend has it, the home is haunted by the presence of Bathsheba Sherman, who lived in the house in the 1800s," said the agency, which released a video featuring an actor posing as Sherman's ghost. "To this day, countless happenings have been reported." The Conjuring wasn’t filmed at the home, but was based on the experiences of the Perron family that lived there in the 1970s. The home last sold in 2019 for $439,000 to a family who described themselves as paranormal investigators and hosted events at the site and rented rooms overnight for people eager for a scare. Before that, the previous owners didn't complain about ghosts, but about fans of the movie who showed up at all hours and trespassed on the property.