Do You Know Who This Man Is? SLC Reporter Didn't (Hilariously)

(Newser) – Reporters are usually pretty hip to what’s going on in the cities they cover. That said, not everyone is into sports. Not everyone would recognize a famous NBA star and Sixth Man of the Year, even if they spoke with him. And asked him his name. And how to spell it. It’s an understandable mistake, but it sure is funny. Hayley Crombleholme, a reporter for KUTV in Salt Lake City, does not cover sports. She was just out and about in the Utah city to ask basketball fans what they thought about the Utah Jazz requiring proof of vaccination to attend games. The (very tall) man who agreed to speak with her on camera turned out to be Jordan Clarkson, a guard on the team, Deadline reports.

In the interview, Crombleholme asked Clarkson if he’d attended any games last year. “Yeah, a lot,” he deadpanned, a response she tweeted video of with the caption, “Had him spell his name and everything. I’m only mildly (okay highly) embarrassed.” Crombleholme’s station, KUTV, noted that whenever one of their reporters interviews someone, they make sure to get the person to spelled their name. You know, to avoid embarrassment—embarrassment like footage of a famous local athlete patiently spelling his name for a reporter winding up on Twitter. Clarkson, besides being good at sports, is a good sport. His take on the kerfuffle was just to laugh, post a tweet saying “Lets GO JAZZ” and also tweet a reply to the poor reporter that he’s “just happy I spelled my name right.” (Read more funny stories.)