Only One Thing Will Prevent Another Trump Run

(Newser) – Donald Trump sat for an interview on the Real America's Voice network on Friday, where he told "The Water Cooler" host David Brody what he thinks would prevent another run for the White House. "I guess a bad call from a doctor or something, right," The former president said, per The Hill. "Things happen. Through God, they happen. But I feel so good." The former president was the oldest elected president when he took office in 2017. Joe Biden, 78, has since taken that record. In his interview with the network, Trump also vowed to take whatever steps necessary to keep documents out of the hands of House members investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

story continues below

In the interview, Trump also called Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, "part of the furniture" in Washington and proudly asserted that he did not take Fauci's advice on COVID policy, but rather did the opposite. "He's a better promoter than he is a doctor," Trump said, per Insider. Among those calling for Trump to run again is his former enemy-turned-advocate Sen. Lindsey Graham. Per the Detroit News, Graham was at the Michigan Republican Party's leadership conference on Mackinac Island Saturday when he draw applause with the line "I don't think Trump is listening. He might be...I hope President Trump runs again." (Read more President Trump stories.)