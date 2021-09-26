Mother, Toddler Son Fall to Deaths at Baseball Park

(Newser) – A woman and her toddler son fell to their deaths at the Padres stadium in San Diego Saturday. Horrified onlookers saw the 2-year-old boy fall first and his mother fall while trying to catch him. The two fell from a third-level concourse at a concessions area, about six stories above the ground. Police say they don’t known whether it was an accident but that it “appeared to be suspicious,” the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Lt. Andra Brown, speaking for the San Diego police said, “it’s a horrible, horrible thing.” The father of the child was at the ballpark, too, the Washington Post reports. The names of the woman, 40, and the child were not released. Police performed CPR, but both were pronounced dead at the scene, shortly before the Padres game with the Atlanta Braves started. https://fox5sandiego.com/news/local-news/mother-child-dead-in-fall-from-pedestrian-bridge-near-petco-park-sdfd/?utm_campaign=socialflow&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=t.co

Several fans witnessed the fall and were shaken, many too upset to talk, the Union-Tribune reported. The game went on as normal and without delay, however. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of life at Petco Park last evening,” a statement from the Padres released Sunday said. The team declined to comment further, saying they would keep silent while the police investigated. The area around the incident has been closed while police investigate, FOX 5 reports. (Read more accidental death stories.)