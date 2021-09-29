Alabama's Plan for $400M in COVID Relief Proves Contentious

(Newser) – Alabama lawmakers plan to use almost 20% of the state's federal pandemic relief money to build three new prisons and renovate four others. Lawmakers in the state, which has the highest COVID-19 death rate in the country, initiated a special session Monday to discuss the $1.3 billion plan, to be partly funded with $400 million of $2.1 billion received through the American Rescue Plan, with a vote expected by Friday, per AL.com and the Guardian. Details:

Republican Gov. Kay Ivey has said federal relief funds will be used to address safety concerns in prisons "so we don't have to borrow quite so much money and pay all that money back," per AL.com.

Alabama has one of the most violent prison systems in the country. A Justice Department lawsuit describes prisoner-on-prisoner violence and sexual abuse and "excessive force at the hands of prison staff."

State Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn has argued the allocation could help with "systemic public health and economic challenges that may have contributed to more severe impacts of the pandemic among low-income communities and people of color" while noting that half of state inmates are "people of color."