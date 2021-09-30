(Newser) – In today's chronicle of bizarre behavior by airplane passengers, authorities at Miami International Airport say a man exited an emergency door and stood on the wing of his plane after it landed. The incident took place when an American Airlines flight from Colombia landed at the airport Wednesday evening, reports NBC Miami. The man, who has not been publicly identified by police, went onto the wing before passengers had deplaned. WPLG obtained video here. He was detained by Customs and Border Protection officers and is now in the custody of the Miami-Dade Police Department.

story continues below

The man will likely face federal charges, though none have been filed so far, per the Washington Post. WPLG reports that he told officers he wasn't feeling well, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of high blood pressure. "All other customers deplaned normally," says an airline spokeswoman. The incident didn't cause any delays in any other flights. The Post notes that opening an emergency door on a plane when there's no emergency could result in steep fines and possibly jail time. (The FAA has been cracking down on unruly passengers, particularly those who confront flight attendants over mask rules.)